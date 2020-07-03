Francine Responds to Rumors That She Got Bigger Breast Implants

Former ECW, WWE, and TNA star Francine took to Twitter today to respond to speculation that she got bigger breast implants following a video she posted. She noted that not only did she not get bigger implants, she doesn’t have any implants anymore as the ones she had ruptured years ago. She said her boobs are bigger now because she has gained weight.

She also noted that she was not unhealthy during her ECW days, saying she simply couldn’t gain weight back then due to a high metabolism.

Her tweets are below.

“For those of you who were asking: No I didn’t get bigger implants. In fact, I no longer have implants since they have both ruptured. I have gained weight since ECW so my thighs, torso and boobs are bigger. And that’s okay. 👍🏼”

“And to those who keep saying “you are healthy now” please stop. I was healthy back then. Don’t let some idiot sheet writers let you think otherwise. I couldn’t gain weight back then, even though I was on weigh gainers. I wasn’t unhealthy, I just had a very high metabolism.”

