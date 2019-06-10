wrestling / News

Various News: Perry Saturn Says He’s Not Homeless, Francine Auctioning ECW Jacket, Deonna Purrazzo Celebrates Birthday

June 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Bill Apter recently interviewed former WWE, ECW and WCW Superstar Perry Saturn. Saturn shared an update on his whereabouts and said he’s not homeless as was rumored and that he has recovered from his drug problems. You can check out that video below.

– Former ECW talent Francine announced on Twitter that she’s auctioning off a vintage ECW jacket. You can check out the details on the auction from her tweet below.

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo turns 25 years old. Also, former NXT Superstar Kishan Raftaar turns 31.

