Various News: Perry Saturn Says He’s Not Homeless, Francine Auctioning ECW Jacket, Deonna Purrazzo Celebrates Birthday
– Bill Apter recently interviewed former WWE, ECW and WCW Superstar Perry Saturn. Saturn shared an update on his whereabouts and said he’s not homeless as was rumored and that he has recovered from his drug problems. You can check out that video below.
– Former ECW talent Francine announced on Twitter that she’s auctioning off a vintage ECW jacket. You can check out the details on the auction from her tweet below.
Silent auction. This is RARE! Serious bids only. Only the wrestlers and staff have this jacket! It can be yours! E-mail [email protected] with bids/questions. Auction will last a week or until an amount is accepted. pic.twitter.com/tileYIMWJf
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) June 8, 2019
– For today’s wrestling birthdays, NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo turns 25 years old. Also, former NXT Superstar Kishan Raftaar turns 31.
