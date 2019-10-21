Francine Isn’t Surprised That Paul Heyman Is Running RAW Now

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Francine said that she’s not surprised that Paul Heyman is now running WWE RAW as the Executive Director, a job he started this past summer. Here are highlights:

On Paul Heyman running RAW: “No, I’m not surprised at all. That much talent shouldn’t be kept a secret. He needs to be out there and needs to be pushing for the guys that might be overlooked. That’s what Paul does – he brings the talent out of people. With him being up there, a lot of guys that might have been overlooked might get an opportunity and that’s a great thing.”

On what she misses in wrestling: “I miss the use of managers because you never know what the people outside are going to do. If you have two guys working, yeah you’re gonna get a match. But if you have two girls on the outside, you don’t know when they’re gonna jump in and mix it up. So I think managers and valets need to make a comeback in this business. Paul knew exactly what he was doing. When I started, I was training to wrestle and Paul told me he’s not a fan of women’s wrestling and I would get over so much more by being a manager. And he was 100 percent right.”

On still working with Shane Douglas: “We just did a show together with Stevie Richards so it felt like a time machine and we went back 20 years. I don’t do too many shows but we’ve done a handful of shows together. They are still booking us together so people still want to see us. But it’s surreal. We just keep it lighthearted and fun out there because that’s what it’s all about at this point. We give fans nostalgia and make people smile and that’s all you can ask for. I just wanna go out there and see some old friends and have a good time. I get to do that and it’s such a blessed life. Any time I can see somebody from the ECW locker room it makes me so happy.”