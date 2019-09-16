Francine Launches Her Own Podcast, First Episode Out Today

Queen of Extreme and ECW original Francine has launched her own podcast called “Eyes Up Here!!”, with the first episode available today. You can listen to her podcast at this link. Here’s a press release:

The podcast preview can be found here:

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/tmptow/episodes/2019-09-11T06_00_00-07_00

“Eyes Up Here!!” is a collaboration between Francine and The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling. TMPT’s Chad joins Francine as co-host to discuss Francine’s history in professional wrestling and beyond. The listener will get to venture into the life and interests of Francine as we try to lighten your day and discuss some fun topics along the way.

The podcast will be available exclusively on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling’s Podcasting Empire and published on all major podcasting platforms.

DEBUTING OFFICIALLY on 9/16/19, Francine’s podcast features a well known EXTREME legend as a special guest.

ABOUT Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling – @rasslinpal

