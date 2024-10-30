wrestling / News
Francine To Be In Attendance At Next Week’s NXT At 2300 Arena
October 29, 2024 | Posted by
Francine is heading to NXT’s show in the 2300 Arena next week. The Queen of Extreme posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she will be attending next week’s show, which airs in a special Wednesday night showing at the former ECW Arena.
The show has thus far announced a Hardcore Match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker with Dawn Marie as guest referee.
NXT Philly! November 6th! ECW Arena!
Let’s go! ❤️@WWE @WWENXT #ECDub pic.twitter.com/oiWhkHHyv2
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) October 29, 2024
