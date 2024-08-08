Francine Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s Turn At WWE SummerSlam

Francine recently shared her thoughts on Dominik Mysterio’s turn on Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam. Mysterio betrayed Mami and sided with Liv Morgan, helping the latter retain the WWE Women’s World Championship and kissing her after the match. The two are part of the new iteration of the Judgement Day, and the ECW alumna gave her thoughts on the turn on her Eyes Up Here podcast.

“I thought Dominik played his role well and think about it; it’s hard when you have a duo that they cheer for one and boo for the other, so what are you going to do?,” Francine said (per Fightful). “You’ve got to turn that one guy heel. Rhea is a babyface. Dom was bringing her down. Even though I saw the spoiler, I could see this a mile away. Think about it.”

She continued, “It’s hard, only because I liked the angle, I liked the advancement, and I want to see where this goes. I think it was a four-star match. I just enjoyed it as a fan. It’s pretty good. If you can pop me, I dig it.”

The Judgment Day now consists of Finn Balor, Mysterio, Morgan, JD McDonagh, and Carlito.