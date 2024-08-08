– During the latest edition of her Eyes Up Here podcast, ECW alum Francine praised the match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam over the weekend, along with the angle of Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley. Below are some highlights (via PWInsider):

Francine on how Dominik Mysterio played his role in the angle: “I thought Dominik played his role well and think about it; it’s hard when you have a duo that they cheer for one and boo for the other, so what are you going to do? You’ve got to turn that one guy heel. Rhea is a babyface. Dom was bringing her down. Even though I saw the spoiler, I could see this a mile away.”

On how much she enjoyed the match and the angle: “Think about it. It’s hard, only because I liked the angle, I liked the advancement, and I want to see where this goes. I think it was a four-star match. I just enjoyed it as a fan. It’s pretty good. If you can pop me, I dig it.”

The SummerSlam match saw Dominik Mysterio turn on Ripley, distracting the referee to help Liv Morgan beat her opponent. During the next night, Finn Balor revealed the new Judgment Day lineup, including Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, with their rivals Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley declaring themselves the true Judgment Day OGs.