Francine on Sabu Making His AEW Debut, Thinks He Looked Great

– During a recent edition of the Eyes Up Here podcast, former ECW talent Francine discussed her fellow ECW alumni Sabu making his AEW debut last week on Dynamite. Sabu will be appearing at AEW Double or Nothing as well to serve as an enforcer to deal with the Jericho Apperciation Society during Adam Cole’s Unsanctioned Match against Chris Jericho. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Francine on Sabu appearing in AEW: “I got so happy watching the clip because I thought Sabu looked phenomenal. He looked great, healthy. He got a great response and he is booked for Double or Nothing, which is May 28th this weekend.”

On AEW potentially bringing him in more: “This could be his foot in the door if it does well, and he’s over enough and they keep bringing him back. Maybe they’ll use him more. A guy like Sabu deserves a spot somewhere because he’s done so much for the wrestling business, in my opinion.”