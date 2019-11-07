Francine Undergoes Hernia and Abdominal Surgery, Shares Update

– Former WWE and ECW talent Francine had to undergo surgery this week for a hernia issue and abdominal reconstruction. She tweeted about the process on Twitter, which you can see below.

Based on Francine’s latest updates, she’s out of surgery but still in quite a bit of pain. However, she appears to be in good spirits now that her surgery is done. She wrote earlier today, “Hey guys. Thank you so much for all the love! I appreciate all of you so very much! I’m in a lot of pain right now. I chose not to take any pain pills because they make me nauseous. This [poo emoji] hurts! Now to heal and see if it worked this time. Fingers and toes crossed!”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Francine and hope she gets well soon.

For those who have asked, I’m having a abdominal reconstruction done along with a hernia repair. They are putting mesh in to hopefully secure the stitches this time so they don’t come apart like they did after the last two surgeries. Should be two months recovery. 🙏🏼😬 — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) November 5, 2019

All done with surgery. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes. You guys are the best! The road to recovery begins now! 😘 pic.twitter.com/aZu5UrU0KP — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) November 7, 2019