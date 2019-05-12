Francine Says Her Recent Return Made Her Love Wrestling Again

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Francine revealed that her recent return to wrestling after her retirement in 2006 made her fall in love with the business again.

She said: “I think I enjoyed it more than [Daffney] did. Right now I think of…What’s that line from the movie? ‘I thought I was out but they pulled me back in?’ I think that’s what I’m kind of experiencing right now because with working this past weekend I honestly thought this was all behind me and I’m just going to be signing some stuff, but the response we got has been so overwhelming that Shane [Douglas] and I are booked together like into the beginning of next year now. They have me doing shows again and like I said, I was apprehensive, but I had such a good time and my health isn’t 100% so I can’t bump like I used to and quite frankly I don’t want to, because it hurts, but I can still do some stuff and I was able to swing that cane and it just felt good. It was so great playing off the fans and stuff. I realized that this weekend made me fall in love with wrestling again. It was something that I had been lacking because I’m just a mom, you know? I’m just a mom and a housewive and a caregiver for my mom and I have not been in front of people in forever. And that just gave me like a little taste and I’m like, ‘I think I want a little more.’ So if the people want us, we’re gonna come and we’re gonna do it.”

