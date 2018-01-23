wrestling / News
WWE News: Frank The Clown Was Not Pleased With His Manhattan Center Experience at Raw 25, Photos on Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax On The Steve Harvey Show
– Frank The Clown posted the following on Twitter, detailing his experience at the Manhattan Center Experience for last night’s WWE Raw 25…
Fans should not have to pay $835 (face value for ringside at Manhattan Center) for a vague show description only to be given 3 televised segments in 3 hours & 2 total matches when the show was promoted as so much more.
Poorly executed, @WWE.
I hope next time it’s more special!
— Frank The Clown (@FrankWWEClown) January 23, 2018
BUT…the final segment at Manhattan was incredible. Lots of fun moments off air, as well.
However, disappointing that 90% of legends & SD stars all at Barclays.
No disrespect to the 205 Live guys, but 2 minute matches during commercial to appease an antsy crowd won’t cut it.
— Frank The Clown (@FrankWWEClown) January 23, 2018
Final #RAW25 thoughts:
The 2 venue format should die.
I know MANY people who paid upwards of $1000 to be at Manhattan Center with sky high expectations.
Don’t have 1 venue sit for 90 minutes watching a TV.
I had fun of course, but it could have & should have been far better.
— Frank The Clown (@FrankWWEClown) January 23, 2018
– WWE has released the following photo gallery online featuring Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss‘ appearance yesterday on The Steve Harvey Show…
#TeamRude took over @SteveTVShow as #RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE and @NiaJaxWWE talked @TotalDivas, @TheRock and MORE! @IAmSteveHarvey https://t.co/tC7LEs4lvh
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018