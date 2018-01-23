WWE News: Frank The Clown Was Not Pleased With His Manhattan Center Experience at Raw 25, Photos on Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax On The Steve Harvey Show

– Frank The Clown posted the following on Twitter, detailing his experience at the Manhattan Center Experience for last night’s WWE Raw 25…

I hope next time it’s more special!

Fans should not have to pay $835 (face value for ringside at Manhattan Center) for a vague show description only to be given 3 televised segments in 3 hours & 2 total matches when the show was promoted as so much more.

BUT…the final segment at Manhattan was incredible. Lots of fun moments off air, as well.

However, disappointing that 90% of legends & SD stars all at Barclays.

No disrespect to the 205 Live guys, but 2 minute matches during commercial to appease an antsy crowd won’t cut it.

— Frank The Clown (@FrankWWEClown) January 23, 2018