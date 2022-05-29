Frank Thomas Once Threatened To Sue Jake Hager

During the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, AEW star Jake Hager revealed that longtime Chicago White Sox slugger ‘The Big Hurt’ Frank Thomas threatened to sue him for $5 million after posting a photo of himself wearing a New York Rangers jersey that said ‘Big Hurt’ on the back. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

Jake Hager to Jericho: “Your dad [Jericho’s dad] gave us the jerseys, New York Rangers, and it had ‘Big Hurt’ on the back of it. I posted a caption on [Instagram] with the caption ‘Big Hurt.’ Chris texted me and said, ‘I like this.’ I said, ‘Thanks, can you help me get it over?’ Next thing you know, we’re getting sued by Frank Thomas for $5 million. It was a threat to sue for $5 million. We hadn’t done any merchandise, we had just talked about it. We even said, ‘Why don’t you come on Dynamite and wrestle me for it?'”

Jericho on the situation: “You’re a baseball player, you’re not hurting anybody. Frank Thomas, go fuck yourself. [laughs].”