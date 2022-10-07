wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian Says Being The Elite Is ‘A Thing of the Past’ For Him Right Now
October 6, 2022 | Posted by
Frankie Kazarian is done with Being the Elite, at least for the moment. Kazarian, who is now competing in Impact Wrestling, recently spoke during an interview with Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast and noted at the end that “BTE’s kind of a thing of the past for for me, at least at this point in time.”
Kazarian did not specify if this meant that he was moving on from BTE or if that’s because the show is on hiatus following the suspension of the Elite. Kazarian continues to work with AEW, having last competed on the September 19th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.
More Trending Stories
- Jimmy Smith Leaving Job As RAW Commentator, WWE Makes Several Changes To Announce Teams, Cathy Kelley Returning
- Another NXT Name Reportedly Set For Friday’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
- WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
- Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)