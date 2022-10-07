Frankie Kazarian Says Being The Elite Is ‘A Thing of the Past’ For Him Right Now

Frankie Kazarian is done with Being the Elite, at least for the moment. Kazarian, who is now competing in Impact Wrestling, recently spoke during an interview with Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast and noted at the end that “BTE’s kind of a thing of the past for for me, at least at this point in time.”

Kazarian did not specify if this meant that he was moving on from BTE or if that’s because the show is on hiatus following the suspension of the Elite. Kazarian continues to work with AEW, having last competed on the September 19th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.