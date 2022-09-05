Frankie Kazarian on Difficulty in Keeping His Mouth Shut About the Wrestling Business

– AEW wrestler and longtime wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian posted a tweet earlier on how difficult it can be about keeping your mouth shut about the wrestling business, but he noted it can also be very “rewarding.” He posted the tweet earlier the day after AEW is facing even more rampant rumors regarding backstage drama taking place at AEW All Out.

Frankie Kazarian wrote, “One of the most difficult things I’ve had to do in 25 years in the professional wrestling business is keep my mouth shut. However, it’s has also been one of the most rewarding things.”

You can read more about the backstage drama that took reportedly took place at All Out RIGHT HERE. You can check out Kazarian’s tweet below.