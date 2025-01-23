Frankie Kazarian Comments On the End of Christopher Daniels’ In-Ring Career

As previously reported, Christopher Daniels announced his in-ring retirement on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with his last match happening this past Saturday. In a post on Twitter, Frankie Kazarian gave his thoughts on the news and paid tribute to his former tag team partner. The two teamed in TNA, ROH and AEW over the years as The Addiction, Bad Influence and SCU.

Kazarian wrote: “There’s no way to articulate what @facdaniels means to me. As an opponent, a tag team partner, or most importantly as a best friend and brother. His contributions to our sport will never be realized. I love you CD. Bad Influence, The Addiction or SCU. I loved every single minute.”