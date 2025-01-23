wrestling / News

Frankie Kazarian Comments On the End of Christopher Daniels’ In-Ring Career

January 23, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Addiction Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian SCU Image Credit: ROH

As previously reported, Christopher Daniels announced his in-ring retirement on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with his last match happening this past Saturday. In a post on Twitter, Frankie Kazarian gave his thoughts on the news and paid tribute to his former tag team partner. The two teamed in TNA, ROH and AEW over the years as The Addiction, Bad Influence and SCU.

Kazarian wrote: “There’s no way to articulate what @facdaniels means to me. As an opponent, a tag team partner, or most importantly as a best friend and brother. His contributions to our sport will never be realized. I love you CD. Bad Influence, The Addiction or SCU. I loved every single minute.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading