Frankie Kazarian Recalls Early Days In AEW, Later Frustrations With Company

Frankie Kazarian was a part of AEW at its launch, and he recently recalled being there for the start and some of his frustrations from his tenure with the company. Kazarian spoke about his time with the company on Busted Open Radio and a couple highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being there for the early days of AEW: “I was in meetings in undisclosed hotels at two in the morning where it was myself and The Young Bucks, and Cody, and Chris Daniels, and Scorpio Sky, and Kenny [Omega], and Tony Khan, talking about what would become AEW.”

On his frustrations with the company: “Inmates running the asylum in a way, no real direction. I think there was also, at least when I was there, a lot of stories that were presented — ‘We’re going to do this, this, and this.’ But after that, then what are you going to do? That was always a problem.”