Frankie Kazarian Promises To Make An Impact at TNA Slammiversary

In an interview with PWInsider, Frankie Kazarian spoke about tomorrow’s TNA Slammiversary event and said that one way or another he will make an impact. At this time, Kazarian is not on the card. Here are highlights:

On making an impact at Slammiversary: “Nothing has been announced for me. However—biggest show of the year, celebration of TNA itself, UBS Arena, one of our biggest venues ever—my presence will be felt. I will go ahead and guarantee that right now. Call my shot, however you wanna say it, however you wanna frame it. Frankie Kazarian, the king of TNA, will make his presence felt at Slammiversary.”

On the current success of TNA: “When you really think about it and picture a world where TNA doesn’t exist, the professional wrestling landscape looks vastly different. There was a time in pro wrestling where there was just one major company, and people lost interest. All of a sudden, this little company in Nashville popped up doing weird Wednesday pay-per-views, and it caught fire. It became a thing that’s still around—and that thing is TNA Wrestling. TNA Wrestling right now is doing, dare I say, better than it ever has in almost every measurable metric. It’s very special to celebrate the very existence of the company itself.”

On the return of AJ Styles: “When you say [Phenomenal], it holds a lot of weight with TNA fans. I’ll be the first to greet [AJ Styles]—but I will also let him know that this is now the house that Kaz built. He’s welcome in it, but when I tell him to leave, he’s gotta leave.”