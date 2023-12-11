Frankie Kazarian Left AEW Because He Wanted More Meaningful Matches

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Frankie Kazarian elaborated more on why he left AEW at the end of last year, noting that he wanted more ‘meaningful’ matches.

He said: “I had some great moments… but the matches for me had less and less meaning to them [over time]. All I wanted was the opportunity to have meaningful matches… it was just matches for the sake of matches. I’m realistic, I know I have more years behind me than I do in front of me, and with the time I have in front of me, I want to maximize that and give my best version. I don’t feel like I was given the opportunity to display that. Early on, TK would call me and ask for ideas … as he got busier and busier, for me at least, he became more difficult to contact. He was not an easy guy to talk to in terms of getting a hold of him, so I always dealt with Megha. They called me at the end of 2022 as a courtesy to say they were gonna roll me over … I basically said I would like to not be rolled over and to please let me out of my contract. He understood, he said he respects me as a man, and respects me as a wrestler, and he wished this wasn’t the case, but he wanted to right by me.“