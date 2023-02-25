– During a recent Q&A with AdFreeShows, Impact Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian discussed getting advice from Chris Jericho and William Regal in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Frankie Kazarian on getting advice from William Regal: “William Regal, who is a friend and gentleman, called me over and he kind of whispered in my ear, ‘Have you been doing this s*** too long to not take advice?’ I said, ‘Me? Regal, absolutely not. What do you got for me?’ And he gave me some advice on the match I just did and it made perfect sense and this is me 25 years in.”

On advice from Chris Jericho: “Chris Jericho is another one … has given me so much good advice, you know, not just in terms of pro wrestling, but outside the business.”