wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian on Receiving Advice From William Regal & Chris Jericho in AEW
February 25, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent Q&A with AdFreeShows, Impact Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian discussed getting advice from Chris Jericho and William Regal in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Frankie Kazarian on getting advice from William Regal: “William Regal, who is a friend and gentleman, called me over and he kind of whispered in my ear, ‘Have you been doing this s*** too long to not take advice?’ I said, ‘Me? Regal, absolutely not. What do you got for me?’ And he gave me some advice on the match I just did and it made perfect sense and this is me 25 years in.”
On advice from Chris Jericho: “Chris Jericho is another one … has given me so much good advice, you know, not just in terms of pro wrestling, but outside the business.”
More Trending Stories
- Note On Mercedes Mone’s Deal With NJPW, How Many Dates She Has Left
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
- The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success