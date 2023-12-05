Frankie Kazarian Reflects on Betting on Himself by Leaving AEW for IMPACT Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian made his return to IMPACT Wrestling in January 2023 after asking AEW to not renew his contract.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion made the decision after he was upset with his spot in the company. On Monday in a post on social media, Kazarian reflected on his decision to bet on himself.

He wrote, “In January I made a difficult, but VERY necessary decision. I decided to bet on myself. It resulted in the most rewarding, successful & overall fun years of my career. I urge all of you who may be in a similar situation that action speaks louder than words. Don’t talk it, walk it.”