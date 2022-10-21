wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian Relinquishes X-Division Title On Impact Wrestling
October 20, 2022 | Posted by
Frankie Kazarian has officially exercised Option C, handing over the Impact X-Division Championship on Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show saw Kazarian relinquish the championship in order to get a World Championship match against Josh Alexander at Impact Over Drive on November 18th.
After taking back the title, Scott D’Amore said that a 8-person tournament will be held to crown a new champion, with the tournament to conclude at Over Drive. Impact Over Drive will be an Impact! Plus event.
.@FrankieKazarian is 100% sure he wants to exercise OPTION C and @SteveMaclin isn't going to sit back and let it happen!@Walking_Weapon #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3MFT4ew012
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Denies He Left WWE in 2008 Over Pay Issues, How He’s Changed Since Then
- Officials Reportedly Spoke With Athena and Jody Threat After AEW Dark: Elevation Match
- More on Ace Steel’s AEW Release, Other Movement On All Out Brawl Situation
- Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’