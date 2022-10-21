Frankie Kazarian Relinquishes X-Division Title On Impact Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian has officially exercised Option C, handing over the Impact X-Division Championship on Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show saw Kazarian relinquish the championship in order to get a World Championship match against Josh Alexander at Impact Over Drive on November 18th.

After taking back the title, Scott D’Amore said that a 8-person tournament will be held to crown a new champion, with the tournament to conclude at Over Drive. Impact Over Drive will be an Impact! Plus event.