Frankie Kazarian Returns on Impact, Six-Man Tag Match Set For Next Week

Frankie Kazarian made his return to Impact Wrestling this week, and will compete on next week’s show. Tonight’s episode saw Kazarian return in his “Elite Hunter” AEW role as he attacked Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and The Good Brothers while they were confronted by Sami Callihan in the ring.

Callihan revealed that there was a six man tag team match booked for next week. It was later confirmed that Callihan will team with Kazarian, and Eddie Edwards taking on Omega and the Good Brothers, as you can see below: