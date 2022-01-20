Frankie Kazarian Reveals Nasty Case of Bursitis Before AEW Dynamite Match

– On last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer defeated Frankie Kazarian. Before the match, Kazarian was suffering from a nasty case of bursitis in his elbow, which he had to get drained with a syringe.

Frankie Kazarian noted in a tweet following Dynamite, “Two hours before my match with @LanceHoyt I had a bad case of bursitis and had to have my elbow drained with a syringe. Here are the results. No excuses, as Lance is a killer. But be aware that I am the fucking man I have been for a long time.”

You can check out Kazarian’s tweet below: