wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian Says His Goal Is to Win the TNA World Title Next Year
– During a recent interview with the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling/TNA star Frankie Kazarian discussed his goal of wanting to become TNA World Champion next year. He stated the following (via Fightful):
“I’ve always said that if you don’t aspire to be a WorldCchampion, I don’t know why you’re doing this. I understand not everybody’s goals are the same. Yes, I’ve worked hard in my career, and I’ve achieved more than I ever thought possible, but I would be lying if I said I’m content because I’m not. I do want to be World Champion. I want to have my name in that history book alongside my friends and the greats and those that have carried that title. That, going into next year, is 100% my goal, to become TNA World Champion.”
Impact Wrestling will return to the TNA branding starting in January with the Hard to Kill event.
