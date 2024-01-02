– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, TNA Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian discussed wrestling getting away from fundamentals and focusing on selling and what can be done to improve today’s current wrestling product. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Frankie Kazarian on match fundamentals and selling: “I think we’ve gotten away from the fundamentals and selling. Like anytime I’m asked for advice from a young guy, I just go, ‘Dude, learn how to sell … because that is such a lost art.'”

On what he thinks could improve the wrestling product: “Being a good wrestler doesn’t make you unique anymore like it used to. So I tell guys, ‘It’s the stuff you do in between the moves.'”