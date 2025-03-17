Frankie Kazarian Says TNA Management’s Focus Is Getting Bigger Distribution

Frankie Kazarian says that TNA management is currently focused on getting bigger and better distribution deals. The TNA star recently appeared on Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw, where he talked about how the company is looking at getting bigger distribution deals similar to the one that they signed with Sportsnet 360 in Canada.

“Talking internally to management, that is the focus; getting distribution and getting on a bigger network,” Kazarian said (per Fightful). “Getting on Sportsnet 360 in Canada when WWE went to Netflix was massive for us. That’s the equivalent of ESPN in Canada, which is going to be a lot more eyeballs on our product. If we could get that, we’re in the era of streaming, so dare I say a Paramount Plus, something like that.”

He continued, “I know management is working tirelessly on doing that for us. With the momentum we have, I would hope by the end of the year we would have a different distribution deal getting more eyes on us.”

TNA Impact currently airs on AXS TV as well as TNA+.