Frankie Kazarian vs. Kon Set for Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new matchup for this month’s No Surrender 2023 event. Frankie Kazarian will face Kon in a singles contest. You can see the announcement below:

Frankie Kazarian Steps Up to Kon at No Surrender The IMPACT Zone was in disbelief when Callihan aligned himself with The Design and shaved his head as part of his initiation. In recent weeks, Callihan has proven that he is willing to do whatever it takes to remain in the good graces of Design leader, Deaner. But when confronted for his actions by IMPACT veteran Frankie Kazarian, Callihan remained silent. Instead, Kazarian was met by the towering powerhouse of The Design, Kon. Not one to back down from a fight, Kazarian laid out the challenge for a singles bout at No Surrender, which has now been made official by IMPACT management!

No Surrender is scheduled for Friday, February 24. The event will be broadcast live on Impact Plus at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Rich Swann

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Masha Slamovich

* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Steve Maclin or Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards or Heath

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Death Dollz (c) vs. The Hex

* Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, & KUSHIDA)vs. Bullet Club Ace Austin, Chris Bey, & KENTA

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kon