Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA Set For TNA Countdown to Emergence

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Frankie Kazarian and KUSHIDA for Countdown to Emergence on August 30. The two were involved in an Ultimate X qualifier on last night’s Impact, and both lost to Hammerstone. Kazarian attacked KUSHIDA after the match. Here’s the updated lineup for Emergence:

Main Card

* 60-Minute Iron Man Match for TNA World Title: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* Ultimate X for TNA X Division Title: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Hammerstone vs. Riley Osborne vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid

* Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

* Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash by Elegance, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich

* Joe Hendry, Mike Santana & The Hardys vs. The System

Countdown to Emergence

* Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA