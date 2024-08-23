wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA Set For TNA Countdown to Emergence
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Frankie Kazarian and KUSHIDA for Countdown to Emergence on August 30. The two were involved in an Ultimate X qualifier on last night’s Impact, and both lost to Hammerstone. Kazarian attacked KUSHIDA after the match. Here’s the updated lineup for Emergence:
Main Card
* 60-Minute Iron Man Match for TNA World Title: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander
* Ultimate X for TNA X Division Title: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Hammerstone vs. Riley Osborne vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid
* Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young
* Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash by Elegance, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich
* Joe Hendry, Mike Santana & The Hardys vs. The System
Countdown to Emergence
* Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA
