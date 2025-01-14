wrestling / News

Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater Set for Countdown To TNA Genesis

January 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Genesis Frankie Kazarian vs Leon Slater Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced that Frankie Kazarian will face Leon Slater in a singles bout at Countdown to TNA Genesis. The event is scheduled for Sunday, January 19. The Countdown show will air at 7:00 pm EST on TNA’s digital platforms and Sportsnet 360.

