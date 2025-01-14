wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater Set for Countdown To TNA Genesis
January 14, 2025 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling announced that Frankie Kazarian will face Leon Slater in a singles bout at Countdown to TNA Genesis. The event is scheduled for Sunday, January 19. The Countdown show will air at 7:00 pm EST on TNA’s digital platforms and Sportsnet 360.
BREAKING: @FrankieKazarian faces @LEONSLATER_ at #CountdownToTNAGenesis THIS SUNDAY airing LIVE at 7pm ET on TNA's digital platforms as well as @Sportsnet 360!
Get tickets and be there live in Dallas HERE: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/QbB6tVMG0Q
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 14, 2025
