– TNA Wrestling announced that Frankie Kazarian will face Leon Slater in a singles bout at Countdown to TNA Genesis. The event is scheduled for Sunday, January 19. The Countdown show will air at 7:00 pm EST on TNA’s digital platforms and Sportsnet 360.

