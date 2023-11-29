– Impact Wrestling confirmed a match for the Countdown to Final Resolution pre-show later next month. Frankie Kazarian will take on Sheldon Jean in a singles contest.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 9. The Countdown show starts at 9:30 pm EST and will air live on Impact! Plus. Here’s the updated lineup for Impact Wrestling’s Final Resolution:

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr

* Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch

* Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

* Moose vs. Rhino

* Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw

* Countdown Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Sheldon Jean