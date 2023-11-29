wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian vs. Sheldon Jean Set for Countdown to Final Resolution
– Impact Wrestling confirmed a match for the Countdown to Final Resolution pre-show later next month. Frankie Kazarian will take on Sheldon Jean in a singles contest.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 9. The Countdown show starts at 9:30 pm EST and will air live on Impact! Plus. Here’s the updated lineup for Impact Wrestling’s Final Resolution:
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner
* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr
* Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch
* Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel
* Moose vs. Rhino
* Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw
* Countdown Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Sheldon Jean
.@SheldonJean_ takes on @FrankieKazarian LIVE & FREE on the #CountdownToFinalResolution, streaming on December 9th at 7:30 pm ET. Catch the action on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player), and FITE! pic.twitter.com/Nsvp6TAHK8
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 29, 2023