wrestling / News

Frankie Kazarian vs. Sheldon Jean Set for Countdown to Final Resolution

November 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Countdown to Final Resolution Frankie Kazarian vs. Sheldon Jean Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling confirmed a match for the Countdown to Final Resolution pre-show later next month. Frankie Kazarian will take on Sheldon Jean in a singles contest.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 9. The Countdown show starts at 9:30 pm EST and will air live on Impact! Plus. Here’s the updated lineup for Impact Wrestling’s Final Resolution:

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner
* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr
* Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch
* Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel
* Moose vs. Rhino
* Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw
* Countdown Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Sheldon Jean

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Frankie Kazarian, Impact Wrestling, Sheldon Jean, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading