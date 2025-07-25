Frankie Kazarian Wasn’t a Fan of AJ Styles’ Return At TNA Slammiversary

A lot of people were happy to see AJ Styles back at TNA Slammiversary, but Frankie Kazarian says he wasn’t one of them. Styles appeared at TNA’s PPV on Sunday to congratulate Leon Slater on his X-Division Championship win. Kazarian was on Busted Open Radio this week and during the conversation he explained his issues with Styles appearing.

“I’ll never downplay what AJ did for this place,” Kazarian began (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I was there for it all. I saw him work harder than anybody here,” Kazarian said. “Yes, he’s incredibly talented, one of the best ever to do it, top five in my book. I’ll never downplay his contributions, again, because I saw it, I lived it. I saw what he had to go through, and it’s universally accepted that he is the face that built this place.”

He continued, “However, he’s gone. He’s not here. I still am, and I am carrying that torch. Besides myself and Eric Young, there’s no other guys that have been here since day one. So in a way, I feel like if we’re going to celebrate AJ like that, but the guy that’s still here carrying this place is just going to be pushed aside, I’m not cool with that.”

Kazarian has dubbed himself the King of TNA since he turned heel in January of 2024.