– Impact Wrestling star and former AEW star Frankie Kazarian was the guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. During the chat, he recalled his exit from AEW in 2022 and his talks with WWE around that time. He stated the following on his talks with WWE (via Fightful):

“Very good. I have relationships with a lot of people there. Matt Bloom is one because Matt Bloom and I were in Kawolski’s [Killer Kawolski] school together. He runs developmental and he had contacted me, ‘You still want to wrestle?’ ‘Absolutely.’ ‘What do you think about coaching?’ ‘I don’t know, maybe down the road that is something I want to do.’ ‘Okay.’ We talked about player-coach roles and a whole bunch of things. I had conversations with a few other people. There were offers made, and very generous, and everybody up there was very cool. Something told me, ‘Not yet, this isn’t the place to be right now.'”

Ultimately, Kazarian opted to return to Impact Wrestling, signing to rejoin the company’s roster.