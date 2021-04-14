Franky Monet Confronts Raquel Gonzalez In NXT Debut (Pic, Video)

NXT has gotten a little Loca as Franky Monet, the former Taya Valkyrie, made her debut on this week’s episode. Tuesday’s show saw Valkyrie make her debut under her WWE ring name of Franky Monet, interrupting Raquel Gonzalez’ promo celebrating her Women’s Title win.

Monet said that with her arrival, NXT is getting shinier, boogier, and better. She said it’s now her division, but Gonzalez threatened to shove the dog somewhere uncomfortable the next time she tried this and Monet backed off.

You can see a clip of Monet’s entrance and some bits from the segment below: