Franky Monet Discusses Potentially Working With John Morrison In WWE, Birth Of ‘Johnny Drip Drip’

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Franky Monet discussed the birth of ‘Johnny Drip Drip’, potentially working with John Morrison in WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Franky Monet on John Morrison’s love of rapping and the creation of ‘Johnny Drip Drip’: “We were all driving in a car, Me, John, Tessa (Blanchard), and Keira (Hogan) after a taping to go and eat dinner. At this, you know, 24 hour diner. Something ridiculous in New York. And we were playing Cardi B in the car and we’re all delusional from lack of sleep and all this kind of stuff and being super hungry. And John, I don’t know if anyone knows this, but John likes to rap (laughs). He started rapping to Cardi B. And it was within that car ride that Johnny Drip Drip was born. I don’t even remember who it was that said like, ‘Oh my God, Johnny Drip Drip!’ But like, it just became a thing. And then if you look at the first music video that Miz and him did right after COVID had started, for that WrestleMania last year, that was the introduction to the WWE universe, to who Johnny Drip Drip was.”

On a potential on-screen pairing with Morrison in WWE: “I think that we have unconditional chemistry that can not be denied on screen, in the ring, you know? But I want to make a point of having the WWE Universe learn who I am on my own as well. So I think that this time in NXT for me is very important. I’m being reintroduced to some fans who’ve never heard of me. And I just think it’s important that they get to know who I am on my own, first. So eventually, absolutely. I can’t wait for Franky Drip Drip (laughs), but I’m also just really excited to find my way and have everyone know who I am and what I bring to the table on my own as well.”