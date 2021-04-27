Franky Monet on Dressing Up as John Cena While Bartending, Getting Her First WWE Tryout

– Speaking to the Mint Condition Muscle podcast, NXT Superstar Franky Monet (formerly Taya Valkyrie) shared a story of dressing as John Cena while she was bartending and talking to Shad Gaspard. From there, she got her first tryout with WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Franky Monet on dressing as John Cena while bartending: Right before the CBBF Nationals, which I won, I was bartending and Shad Gaspard and others were in town for Raw. They came into the bar and I was serving them all night. We had wrestling theme night and I was dressed as female John Cena. Shad was like, ‘You look like you could be a wrestler.’ ‘Oh my god, I totally want to be a wrestler.’ I was jacked. He wanted my information to pass it on. The next day, I told him I worked at a gym. [Shad], JTG, and some guys came to the gym to work out. I gave him an envelope with bad-quality 8×10 fitness photos. A few weeks later, WWE called me. There was contact and Shad was the one who did it. After the Arnold, which was six months later, they contacted me again.”

On her first tryout with WWE before she had a wrestling background: “My first tryout with WWE was right after I competed in the Arnold Amateur. I had no real wrestling background, but they contacted me and invited me to a tryout. After the tryout, I found Lance [Storm].”