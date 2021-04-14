Franky Monet Says She Loves Her New Ring Name, Tells Fans to Stop Complaining

– The wrestler formerly known as Taya Valkyrie, now NXT Superstar Franky Monet, made her debut on last night’s NXT TV on USA Network, with her new ring name. She also commented earlier via Twitter on how she picked the name herself and why she loves it. You can view her message below.

Franky Monet tweeted, “Hey guys, I LOVE MY NAME…..maybe since I picked it. Go figure! I could be called Sunshine Tuna and I would make it work!!! So take a breath, stop complaining and enjoy this evolution and ride with me. Thanks #FrankyMonet”

As noted, Monet reportedly signed with WWE in February and started training at the Performance Center that month. She was also announced as the latest Performance Center class on Feb. 24.