wrestling / News
Franky Monet, Shane Helms, More React To Ricochet vs. John Morrison Match On WWE RAW
Ricochet and John Morrison fought to a double countout on last night’s edition of WWE RAW, with the finish coming after Ricochet hitting a springboard cross body from the ring to send both men through the barricade on the outside.
The spot garnered reaction from current and former WWE stars on Twitter, including Franky Monet, Shane Helms, Bronson Reed, and more.
Monet stated that she wanted a rematch between the two “like NOW”, and Helms echoed the sentiment by saying that he wanted Morrison vs. Ricochet every week while calling them “two of the greatest athletes in the biz!!” Ricochet thanked Helms for the praise.
You can see the reactions to the match below.
Well now I need a rematch…like NOW! @TheRealMorrison @KingRicochet #WWERaw
— Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) June 29, 2021
Give me @TheRealMorrison vs @KingRicochet every week! Two of the greatest athletes in the biz!!
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 29, 2021
Thank you for everything 🙏🏽
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 29, 2021
.@KingRicochet my dude! https://t.co/T8LgVtRJKN
— Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) June 29, 2021
Oh no https://t.co/J95PZcZuwg
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 29, 2021
@KingRicochet is a meta-human. https://t.co/4veNTQyqMA
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) June 29, 2021