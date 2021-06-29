wrestling / News

Franky Monet, Shane Helms, More React To Ricochet vs. John Morrison Match On WWE RAW

June 29, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Main Event Ricochet

Ricochet and John Morrison fought to a double countout on last night’s edition of WWE RAW, with the finish coming after Ricochet hitting a springboard cross body from the ring to send both men through the barricade on the outside.

The spot garnered reaction from current and former WWE stars on Twitter, including Franky Monet, Shane Helms, Bronson Reed, and more.

Monet stated that she wanted a rematch between the two “like NOW”, and Helms echoed the sentiment by saying that he wanted Morrison vs. Ricochet every week while calling them “two of the greatest athletes in the biz!!” Ricochet thanked Helms for the praise.

You can see the reactions to the match below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Morrison, RAW, Ricochet, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading