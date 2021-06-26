Franky Monet: ‘WWE Has Always Been Where I Wanted to Be’

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed Franky Monet on joining WWE, her husband John Morrison’s current angle on WWE Raw, and more. Below are some highlights.

Franky Monet on signing with WWE: “WWE has always been where I wanted to be. I mean, it’s WWE. We all grew up with it. We all watched our favorite stars. We all aspired to be like them. I wanted to be like Lita, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, and Victoria. That’s who I wanted to be. I just always knew that’s where I needed to end up.”

On exploring free agency: “When my contract [with Impact Wrestling] was coming up, it was hard. I was scared. Like, I’ve been signed to these companies with television for more than nine years, from AAA to Lucha Underground and then Impact. Most of my career was spent on TV, and for the first time in eight, nine years I was going to be a free agent, and that was terrifying, but I also knew I had to bet on myself. I know that that’s like a corny thing to say, but I just knew I deserved this. I know I’m good enough. I know this is where I’m meant to be. Thankfully it worked out. I was just praying to all the Lucha libre gods that my dream could finally come true, and it did.”

On being excited to be a part of WWE and NXT: “I’m just so excited to be there and be learning from all these people. And being able to work with my husband again because John went back obviously the year before. It’s just an incredible feeling to be reunited with him, working under the same umbrella, and finally being a part of the WWE Universe.”

On her husband John Morrison: “His true form of Johnny Drip Drip. He is just doing his thing. I agree, he just looks like he’s having so much fun and being creative and has such a calm level of confidence. It makes me super excited, super proud as his wife. Also, just as his best friend and seeing my best friend so happy in his work. He’s been so supportive. All the times I questioned myself as to if I’d ever be in WWE, he was always my number one supporter and cheerleader. He was there backstage at NXT for my debut. We’re just constantly pushing each other, and it’s just great to see us thriving in this environment together again.”