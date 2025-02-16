Fraxiom Retain NXT Tag Titles at Vengeance Day, New Faction Attacks

Fraxiom may not be fine after all, as they were attacked by a new faction after their tag title defense at NXT Vengeance Day. The pair defeated Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura to retain the titles when Nathan Frazier pinned Inamura. This extends Fraxiom’s second reign as champions, which is currently at 166 days.

However, after the match, the group that had been teased on episodes of NXT finally debuted, attacking the champions. That group consists of Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin.