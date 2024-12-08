Fraxiom Retain Titles at NXT Deadline Against All Odds, Defeat No Quarter Catch Crew

Nathan Frazier and Axiom, aka Fraxiom, managed to retain the NXT tag team titles at Deadline tonight, defeating the No Quarter Catch Crew. They had the odds stacked against them, as Frazier was blooded and beaten following his participation in the Men’s Iron Survivor Match. Even still, Axiom managed to carry the team to a win, hitting a Destroyer on Tavion Heights then a small package on Borne.

Fraxiom have been the champions for 94 days and are in their second reign. They won the belts on September 1 at No Mercy.