Fraxiom Retain Titles at NXT Deadline Against All Odds, Defeat No Quarter Catch Crew
Nathan Frazier and Axiom, aka Fraxiom, managed to retain the NXT tag team titles at Deadline tonight, defeating the No Quarter Catch Crew. They had the odds stacked against them, as Frazier was blooded and beaten following his participation in the Men’s Iron Survivor Match. Even still, Axiom managed to carry the team to a win, hitting a Destroyer on Tavion Heights then a small package on Borne.
Fraxiom have been the champions for 94 days and are in their second reign. They won the belts on September 1 at No Mercy.
.@WWEFrazer is STRUGGLING after the Iron Survivor Challenge… 😬#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/5hag82cwWF
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
Will this be a career-changing night for @mylesborne_wwe and @TavionHeights? 🤔#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/raMgmRM0Ak
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
.@TavionHeights just showed off his strength! 😳 💪#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/Vj3vbtqwXD
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
.@TavionHeights is putting on a clinic! 😮💨#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/T7fmzf4tsi
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
THIS IS AWESOME!!! 👏👏👏#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/jNYM89BrLZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
The No Quarter Catch Crew were THAT close to becoming Tag Team Champs! 😱#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/Z9fWSwizL8
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
FRAXIOM IS FINE. 😤#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/QDuwfc0XL3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2024
