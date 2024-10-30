Fraxiom Retain Tag Team Titles On WWE NXT After Wes Lee Brawls With Je’Von Evans

Fraxiom were able to hold onto the NXT Tag Team Championships on this week’s WWE NXT after Wes Lee got involved with Je’Von Evans. Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated Evans and Cedric Alexander to retain their titles on Tuesday’s episode after Lee came out and distracted Evans, who went after him. The two brawled to the back and Alexander ultimately fell to the champions.

Lee and Evans continued brawling in the back despite Ava trying to get involved. Rob Van Dam showed up and said he had an idea of what he was doing on next week’s show in the 2300 Arena.

Fraxiom’s title reign stands at 59 days, having won the titles from Chase U on the September 1st episode of NXT. They’re in their second reign.