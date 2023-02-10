Fred Rosser On the Changes To NJPW STRONG’s Format, Is Excited For Mercedes Mone

NJPW STRONG is undergoing some big changes this year, and Fred Rosser weighed in on those moves in a new interview. Rosser spoke with the NJPW website about the STRONG LIVE PPVs and STRONG On Demand replacing the current taping system and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On the changes in format to STRONG: “Well, we want to put more eyes on NJPW STRONG, and I think this is the way to do that. STRONG is my baby- getting this opportunity during the pandemic was intimidating at first, and I’m not afraid to say that I wasn’t sure I could cut it in New Japan, but when the red light’s on, like Kevin Kelly said ‘very few can keep up with this engine’. I’ve amazed myself with some of what I’ve achieved and that we’ve achieved so far, and I think we can keep amazing everyone. I’m not afraid no more (laughs).”

On Mercedes Mone competing at Battle in the Valley: “I’m so excited, especially for Mercedes (Moné), that’s my girl, and I know this has been a dream of hers for a long, long time.”

On what separates the NJPW Academy from a full time LA Dojo training regimen: “Well, it’s a 12 week program, two sessions a week. That doesn’t give you all that the full time LA Dojo offers, but whether your goal is NXT, WWE, New Japan, or even if it’s just doing this for a hobby, we’re going to give you the tools to get there and then it’s up to you.”