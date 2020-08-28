Various News: Fred Rosser Comments on NJPW Debut, More Names Set For Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 16

– Fred Rosser, the former Darren Young, is set to make his NJPW debut and posted to social media to comment on the news. Rosser was announced for the NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed two-night special that will air for NJPW Strong, appearing on the first night on September 4th. He posted to Twitter to comment as you can see below:

“Opportunity doesn’t make appointments…Be ready and stay ready when that opportunity comes rocking [explosion emoji]! September 4th I finally make my debut with a bucket list promotion of mine [NJPW]”

– Black Label Pro has announced 11 more names for the Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 16 tournament. Following the previously-announced Brian Myers and ACH, the company announced today that Ethan Page, JD Drake, Effy, Tom Lawlor, Chris Bey, A Very Good Professional Wrestler, AJ Gray, Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, Erick Stevens, and Isaias Velazquez are all set for the tournament that takes place on October 3rd in Crown Point, Indiana.

Three names are still yet to be revealed.