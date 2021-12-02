Fred Rosser Clarifies Details On NJPW Deal, Can Work NWA Dates

Fred Rosser recently provided a few details on his contract with NJPW. The former Darren Young spoke with Fightful Select to promote his appearance at LA Comic Con this weekend for NJPW and said that his deal is one with New Japan as a whole and not just NJPW Strong. He told the site that he is hoping to be able to head to Japan to work there next year.

Rosser also told the site that he’s allowed to work NWA dates but doesn’t believe they had a place for him after this summer, and said that he made a couple of pitches to AEW a couple of years ago that were turned down. Rosser noted that he’d like to work for AEW and Impact, but that NJPW is his priority.

Rosser has been a regular for NJPW Strong throughout much of its existence, making his debut on the fifth episode of the show on September 4th, 2020.