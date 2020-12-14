Fred Rosser Featured In New LGBTQ Streaming Series

Wrestling Inc reports that Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young in WWE, is featured in a new LGBTQ series called Theality TV: The Making of an off-Broadway Musical. Rosser was cast as the star of an off-Broadway musical called Little House on the Ferry and the series follows the creation of that show.

Here’s a description: “Story of making an Off Broadway Musical; Little House on the Ferry, love triangle set in Fire Island weekend marriage equality passes in New York – starring Gay WWE muscular, wrestler Fred Rosser (Darren Young). 10 Episodes from casting to rowdy rehearsals to wrap show with Host Michael Musto. Including Full Musical with 16 Awesome, Original Songs!!“