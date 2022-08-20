Fred Rosser on Representing NJPW as the Strong Openweight Champion

– During a recent interview with That Hashtag Show, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser discussed his career and holding the title. He stated the following on representing New Japan (via Fightful):

“Just given the opportunity to represent New Japan, New Japan STRONG has been an honor for me. Again, we still have a lot of work to do,. I consider New Japan STRONG like NXT, you know? At this point in my career, September 11, will be 20 years I’ve been rocking and rolling. I want to be able to help elevate talent. I want to be able to work with some of the young lions — continue to work with some of the young lions. I still have a lot left in the tank. I gotta steal that line from Mark Henry. I’ve got another — I always joke around and say I have another 11-12 years left and it’s time for retirement, but that’s all me just joking and crying wolf. I’m gonna go until the wheels fall off and right now, representing New Japan STRONG, the sky’s the limit for me.”