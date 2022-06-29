Fred Rosser Open To Return To WWE As a Coach

In an interview with the Comedy Store Podcast (via Fightful), Fred Rosser spoke about a possible return to WWE, noting that he really wants it to happen someday. Rosser was in WWE as Darren Young from 2009 to 2017.

He said: “I would love to, I would really love to. I remember when (John) Laurinaitis took over, he called me up and asked me — he hired me in 2009 — when he took over for Mark Carrano, he asked me how I was doing. ‘I’m doing well, I’m with New Japan.’ ‘Yeah, I used to work for All Japan.’ ‘I’m doing well, I’m doing my thing.’ I would love to, I would love to go back to NXT because that’s where I started. I was on the original season of NXT so going back and helping elevate talent. Time ain’t on our side, I’m 38. I want to push it until the wheels come off, but who knows. I remember seeing Norman Smiley during WrestleMania in Dallas and he said, ‘would you ever come back as a trainer?’ Yeah, I’d come back as a trainer, but I’m not ready for it. You’re not going to pull the plug on me, I still have more to do in wrestling. I would love to be a coach or anything like that.“