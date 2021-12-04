Fred Rosser Open to Working Everywhere, NJPW Being His Priority

Fred Rosser recently discussed his work in and out of NJPW, and how he’s open to working with several other companies. Fightful has shared some highlights of Rosser’s discussion with Sean Ross Sapp and you can see them below:

On his NJPW contract: “I did some matches with NWA, had a blast, but now my focus is not only New Japan but other organizations for 2022. I made it available on social media that anyone who wants to book me for speaking engagements or wrestling appearances, to DM me or contact me. I’m just open. Being with New Japan, I’m exclusive, so I have to make sure I don’t double book myself and all that stuff. New Japan and New Japan STRONG comes first and everyone else comes after.”

On working with multiple companies: “I’m open to working again with NWA and a plethora of other organizations; DEFY, GCW, there is so much wrestling out there. Something to prove my dad wrong, he’s the biggest wrestling fan and the one who got me into it. He’s always saying, ‘When are you going to be the next belt collector? When are you going to work for AEW?’ I said, ‘Dad, I tried not once, but twice, and they said no.’ This was a couple of years ago. I have to prove my dad wrong and put it out there; I would love to work with AEW, NWA, IMPACT, a plethora of other organizations that are out there and prove him wrong.”

On the current wrestling landscape: “Hopefully, in 2022, things can change for me. I’m open to everything. I’m a fan of all wrestling. CM Punk said it best, ‘Don’t get fooled into picking one organization over another, just watch it all.’ Watch AEW, IMPACT, WWE. I have nothing bad or hateful to say about anything. I’m glad there’s a lot of work for everyone and there’s room for everyone at the finish line. We have to be able to enjoy it all.”