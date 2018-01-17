Fred ‘Shockmaster’ Ottman Gives an Update on His Health

It was reported last week that former WWE & WCW star Fred Ottman (Tugboat, Typhoon, Shockmaster) was reportedly in bad health. He posted the following video, stating that he feels “perkier,” but that he’s “not out of the woods” yet and that he needs to take medication for at least a few more days.

Things are seemingly looking good, as Ottman posted this advertisement on Instagram for an appearance next month at an independent wrestling show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.