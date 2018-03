– MLW announced today that Fred Yehi will make his MLW debut on April 12th. Here is the updated card for the show so far…

* MLW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS: MATT RIDDLE VS. SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND

* PENTAGON JR. REY FENIX

* MATT SYDAL VS. LOW KI

* SAMI & JOEY’S BOGUS ADVENTURE MATCH: SAMI CALLIHAN & JOEY JANELA VS. JIMMY HAVOC & DARBY ALLIN

* FRED YEHI VS. MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN